Newcastle United have to address a glaring squad issue ahead of next season and a return to European football.

Newcastle will be playing in Europe next season, though which competition will be decided on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

A win against Everton would secure Champions League football while anything less would have Newcastle relying on results elsewhere to ensure a top-five finish. The Magpies are almost guaranteed a top-six finish in the Premier League that would be enough to secure at least Europa League football for next season, along with FA Cup winners Crystal Palace.

Newcastle’s Conference League spot for winning the Carabao Cup will pass to seventh in the Premier League, a position currently occupied by Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United’s squad troubles laid bare at Arsenal

While Newcastle have been competitive both in the league and cup competitions this season, Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Arsenal exposed the fragile nature of Eddie Howe’s squad.

With injuries to Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Kieran Trippier and Lewis Hall, the Newcastle head coach found himself turning to Will Osula, Lewis Miley and Emil Krafth as second-half substitutes to help his side get back into the game at the Emirates Stadium.

The trio have just three Premier League starts between them this season. Miley is just 19, Osula is yet to prove himself and Premier League level and Krafth, while a dependable squad player, is a defender who would struggle to turn the game in Newcastle’s favour in an attacking sense.

“Yeah, I think it's difficult,” Howe admitted. “As soon as we get one or two injuries, we're stretched. We've said that ever since I've been here.

“I think everyone's well aware that we are light. We lost two first-team players in January [Lloyd Kelly and Miguel Almiron] and didn't replace them. That's two players gone.

“Then you lose Kieran and Joe, like we have Lewis Hall. You notice those players missing. Suddenly, with Alex today, you do become stretched.

“Then you lose your firepower from the bench to a degree. The players mentioned are good players. They are developing and forging their careers in the Premier League.

“I think they will be good players. I thought they did well when they came on today. It's no slight on them, but we've lost a bit of firepower.”

And with the added stress of European football on Newcastle’s squad next season, it’s an important transfer window ahead for Howe to bolster his squad with quality signings.

Newcastle United preparing for a ‘big’ summer

With Newcastle’s PSR problems from last year alleviated, Howe has hinted at a ‘big’ summer transfer window ahead of the club.

And The Magpies boss believes his squad depth in certain positions will have to be addressed.

“I think we do have depth,” Howe claimed. “It depends on the position, really, how much depth. If you look at our midfield, for example, when everyone's fit, I think we've got six top-quality midfielders for us to pick from - that's an area of real strength for us.

“Maybe in other positions we don't necessarily have that depth that you talk about, and it's that balance of the squad and also having adaptable players that can play different positions.

“They're so important because one player then can cover three positions, and that's so important.

“Maybe we need to look at certain areas of the squad, of course, with the players that we've lost through the last few transfer windows and just try to get that balance right going into next year.”