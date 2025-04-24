Newcastle United issue official Eddie Howe health update ahead of Ipswich Town clash

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe | Getty Images

Newcastle United have provided an update on Eddie Howe ahead of their clash with Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Newcastle United have revealed that Howe has resumed his duties at the club’s training ground after being in hospital following a pneumonia diagnosis. The Magpies have been without their head coach for their last three matches, with Jason Tindall taking up managerial responsibility in Howe’s absence.

In that time, Newcastle have won two and lost one, scoring ten times and conceding five in a remarkable series of results. With five games of the season to go, the club will be fully focussed on securing Champions League qualification and know that a win this weekend at St James’ Park will see them reopen a gap of five points to Aston Villa - the side they were beaten by in their last outing.

Newcastle United issue Eddie Howe update

In a statement released by the club on Thursday morning, the Magpies provided a hugely positive update on their head coach, stating: ‘Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that Eddie Howe has returned to his duties at the club's Training Centre.

‘Eddie had recently been hospitalised with pneumonia and has now returned to work after a period of recovery.

‘We thank supporters for their warm wishes.’

Howe’s last match on the touchline saw his side defeat Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes’ relegation to the Championship was confirmed on Sunday when they were again defeated at home without scoring, this time at the hands of champions-elect Liverpool. Ipswich Town, meanwhile, will follow Leicester to the second-tier this weekend if they fail to win at St James’ Park or West Ham avoid defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Howe’s side defeated the Tractor Boys 4-0 at Portman Road back in December with Alexander Isak netting a hat-trick in that match. Jacob Murphy, who has been in scintillating form in recent times, scored the other goal in that game.

Wor Flags’ Eddie Howe display and Jacob Murphy’s tribute

With Howe missing from the touchline for their two St James’ Park appearances last week, Wor Flags unveiled a huge banner of the Magpies head coach in the Gallowgate. Howe had also been the centre of a flag that was draped over the Sandman Hotel for their Carabao Cup open top bus parade around the city centre last month.

Speaking about Howe’s absence after the win against Palace last week, one that catapulted the Magpies into Champions League qualification contention, Murphy, who opened the scoring that night with a stunning strike, said: “It’s different because you’ve not got the leader.

“He’s such an influential figure and when he’s not around you miss it. I think credit goes to the players for sticking to the task in hand and a lot has to go to the backroom staff because they’ve done a phenomenal job. It can’t be easy doing what they’re doing but they’ve stuck to it and they’ve given us this platform to go out there and keep performing.

“It’s credit to Eddie because he’s got us well-drilled. We already know what we’re doing and I think that’s a sign of a class manager, he’s not actually here and we’re implementing everything he asked for.”