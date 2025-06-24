Newcastle United consider Tottenham Hotspur transfer hijack after £45m bid

Newcastle United are assessing their options after having a £45million transfer bid for Anthony Elanga rejected by Nottingham Forest.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle submitted an initial £45million bid for Elanga on Tuesday morning but it was swiftly rejected by Forest.

There was also no counter offer by Forest, who are said to have no intention of selling the winger this summer.

The 23-year-old played a key role in Nottingham Forest’s seventh-place finish in the Premier League, which saw them qualify for the Conference League. Elanga contributed six goals and 11 assists in 38 league appearances.

But after seeing their initial transfer bid rejected, Newcastle are now weighing up their options when it comes to their next move in the transfer market.

The Athletic report suggests that Newcastle could still make another bid for Elanga, but are also assessing alternative options in the Premier League.

The report adds AFC Bournemouth winger Antonie Semenyo has ‘featured heavily in discussions’ as an option. Again, Semenyo won’t come cheap with the 25-year-old scoring 11 and assisting five for The Cherries in the Premier League last term.

Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with Semenyo this summer and made an enquiry for the winger last week. However, Thomas Frank’s side have reportedly cooled their interest after Bournemouth set a £65million asking price for the English-born Ghana international.

While that gives Newcastle the opportunity to swoop in and hijack a deal, the sort of money mentioned would require the club to break their current transfer record which was set back in 2022 with the £63million purchase of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad in 2022.

Spurs are also looking to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford but face stiff competition from Manchester United, who have recently tabled an improved bid. Mbeumo has also been targeted by Newcastle but the winger’s wage demands saw them turn their attention to Elanga instead.

What is clear is that Newcastle will have to pay a premium if they want to sign a current Premier League proven winger this summer. With the club also targeting big-money deals for James Trafford and Joao Pedro, they will have to manage their spending accordingly.

West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus is available to buy this summer but is another player who won’t come cheap despite a disappointing season at the London Stadium.

Newcastle have made signing a right winger a priority this summer, having sold Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United at the start of the year.

Newcastle United to look further afield

It’s a summer that promised so much for Newcastle but has so far delivered little. Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe admitted there was money to invest into his squad, predicting a ‘big summer’ for the club.

The added bonus and financial benefits of Champions League qualification have only increased the expectation surrounding transfers.

But so far, Newcastle have been hit with significant asking prices for Premier League players who have barely stepped foot in the Champions League or competed at the very top level.

Rather than overpaying, better value for money could be found on the continent as Newcastle previously found out with the signings of Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali.