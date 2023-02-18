Newcastle have contacted supporters asking for feedback on the prospect of safe standing at St James’s Park. Currently, St James’s is a 52,305 all-seater stadium – but that could all change in the near future.

The potential introduction of safe standing in certain areas of the ground has gained growing support in recent years. A small number of Newcastle supporters will be located in a safe standing section of Wembley Stadium for the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday, February 26.

In an email sent to supporters, Newcastle wrote: “Newcastle United is inviting supporters to provide their views on the prospect of safe standing at St. James’ Park.

"By participating in this survey, you will provide us with important data to help us understand how much of a priority the implementation of safe standing is for Newcastle United fans.

"We are keen to gain a better understanding of how important it is to you as we plan for the seasons ahead and look to provide facilities most reflective of our fans' needs."

Fans of Newcastle United show their support during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park on January 10, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Hope has also been reignited regarding a potential expansion of St James’s Park after the club’s owners bought back the Strawberry Place land behind the Gallowgate Stand that had previously been sold by Mike Ashley to developers for £9million.