Hudson-Odoi has been continually linked with a move to Newcastle as head coach Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his wide options.
Gallagher, who made his Chelsea debut off the bench against Everton on Saturday, has emerged as a potential loan target following the injury to Jonjo Shelvey.
The 22-year-old midfielder scored eight goals in 34 Premier League appearances on loan at Crystal Palace last season, earning four senior England caps along the way.
With the World Cup coming up this winter, Gallagher may choose to head out on loan once again in order to get regular first team football ahead of the tournament.
West Ham United and Palace have also been linked with moves for the midfielder.
According to The Athletic, Newcastle have informed Chelsea and other ‘top-six’ clubs that they would be interested in any attacking players available on loan this transfer window – namely Gallagher and Hudson-Odoi.