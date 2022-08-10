Newcastle United enquire about England international targeted by West Ham

Newcastle United have enquired about the loan availability of Chelsea duo Callum Hudson-Odoi and Conor Gallagher.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 12:40 pm

Hudson-Odoi has been continually linked with a move to Newcastle as head coach Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his wide options.

Gallagher, who made his Chelsea debut off the bench against Everton on Saturday, has emerged as a potential loan target following the injury to Jonjo Shelvey.

Conor Gallagher of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on August 06, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old midfielder scored eight goals in 34 Premier League appearances on loan at Crystal Palace last season, earning four senior England caps along the way.

With the World Cup coming up this winter, Gallagher may choose to head out on loan once again in order to get regular first team football ahead of the tournament.

West Ham United and Palace have also been linked with moves for the midfielder.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle have informed Chelsea and other ‘top-six’ clubs that they would be interested in any attacking players available on loan this transfer window – namely Gallagher and Hudson-Odoi.

