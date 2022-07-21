Newcastle United linked with yet another AC Milan target

Newcastle United’s name has been thrown into the mix for Roma centre-back Roger Ibanez.

AC Milan are interested in signing the 23-year-old Brazilian but Il Messaggero claim that Newcastle have also enquired about the player’s availability.

Roger Ibanez of AS Roma warms up ahead of the Serie A match between AS Roma and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on May 01, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Roma are reportedly looking for around £17million for Ibanez, who is open to leaving the club this summer.

Newcastle have already won one transfer battle with Milan this summer as they signed Sven Botman from Lille for £35million.

The two clubs have also been linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga.

Newcastle United miss out on £11m Hugo Ekitike ‘alternative’

Newcastle United transfer target Sekou Mara has agreed a deal in principle to join Southampton from Bordeaux.

The 19-year-old had been linked with a move to Newcastle after their pursuit of Hugo Ekitike failed to materialise.

The France Under-21 international scored six goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances for Bordeaux last season.

Now, Southampton are set to complete a move for the young forward with Bordeaux confirming that they had agreed a deal in principle with the Premier League club for Mara. The fee is understood to be in the region of £11million.

A club Twitter post read (translated from French): “Agreement in principle with Southampton for the transfer of Sekou Mara. The striker will join England in order to pass his medical examination and sign his contract.”

Nottingham Forest lead race to sign Newcastle United target Jesse Lingard after offering mammoth wages

Newcastle United target Jesse Lingard is set to earn just shy of £200,000-per-week if he signs for Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest.

Lingard was released by Manchester United last month following the expiration of his contract. The player was on Newcastle’s radar after they tried and failed to loan him from The Red Devils back in January.

West Ham United were thought to be leading the race to sign their former loan star having offered a wage package of around £150,000-per-week.

According to The Times, Nottingham Forest have now swooped in with a tempting £200,000-per-week offer.