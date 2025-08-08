Newcastle United v Espanyol: How Park Seung-soo, Aaron Ramsdale, Alfie Harrison and Bruno Guimaraes & co fared in our full-time player ratings.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

A late header from Kike Garcia denied Newcastle United their first win of pre-season as Espanyol snatched a late draw at St James’ Park. A header from Matt Targett in the first half had levelled the game before Jacob Murphy netted to give Eddie Howe’s side a late lead, but they couldn’t hold on for the win.

Newcastle United started the brighter of the two sides, dominating the ball and pulling off some exciting attacking moves with Park Seung-Soo, who was making his first ever start for his new club, getting the crowd off their seats every time he touched the ball. However, it was the visitors who took the lead with an absolutely tremendous goal.

A slack pass from Targett fell to Edu Exposito who rifled home a strike from outside the area, giving debutant Aaron Ramsdale absolutely no chance of saving it. The Magpies were level not soon after, though, with Targett making amends from his earlier mistake to head home.

Lewis Miley did very well in the build up to create some room for a chipped cross that found Targett at the back post. The hosts continued to push forward with Murphy and Bruno Guimaraes having efforts on goal.

Espanyol missed a gilt-edged chance to retake the lead towards the end of the first-half when Javier Puado saw his penalty saved by Ramsdale. Newcastle began the second period on top with Howe making just one change at the break as Lewis Hall was replaced by Alfie Harrison.

The tempo significantly reduced in the second half with both sides making a raft of changes. A couple of neat set-pieces came and went for the hosts before Murphy put them ahead in the 77th minute.

Newcastle United’s high press, which has worked so often for them in the past, paid dividends again when pressure in the Espanyol box saw the ball fall to Murphy who tucked home off the woodwork to give Howe’s side the lead for just the second time during pre-season.

The Magpies looked like they would finally break their pre-season duck but Garcia’s late header ensured that their wait for a win would go on. Howe’s side return to the St James’ Park turf in less than 24 hours time when they host Atletico Madrid in the Sela Cup.

Here are our player ratings from Newcastle United’s clash with Espanyol:

Newcastle United v Expanyol player ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 7

Had absolutely no chance of saving the opening goal. Had nothing to do before that or much to do after in truth. Did brilliantly to save a penalty. Comfortable with the ball at his feet and that bred confidence into the defence in front of him. Made a good stop late on to deny Thrhys Dolan.

Emil Krafth - 6

Yet another very solid performance. Put maximum effort into every challenge and was physically dominant against his opposite number. His final ball let him down at times and was beaten in the air for Garcia’s late equaliser.

Fabian Schar - 6

Gave the ball away cheaply a few times but defensively sound. Had a header saved and was unfortunate to be denied after a well worked set-piece in the 72nd minute. Wasn’t troubled too much near his own goal.

Dan Burn - 8

Won every header and read the game superbly. Didn’t give a single Espanyol attacking player a second on the ball. Has surely stamped his name in Howe’s first team sheet of the season next weekend after a wonderful performance.

Matt Targett - 6

Gave the ball away cheaply for Espanyol’s opener but redeemed himself with a good goal just a few minutes later. Dovetailed with Hall between midfield and full-back. A topsy-turvy first half ended with him giving away a cheap penalty but that mistake was not punished.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7

Controlled the midfield and linked up really well with Miley. Did everything you would expect from him.

Lewis Miley - 7

Had some tidy touches and did very well for Targett’s goal as he jinked past defenders to make room for a cross. Took up some nice areas in the channels and was positive in everything he did with the ball. Faded a little in the second 45.

Lewis Hall - 7

Started the game at left-back, despite the club hinting he would play in midfield. Did well on his first start since February but was withdrawn at the break.

Jacob Murphy - 6

Had a quiet start to the game with most of Newcastle United’s attacking play coming down the opposite flank. Grew into the game as the half went on but just couldn’t find that final pass. Flattered to deceive at times in the second half but did well to be in the right place at the right time to score.

Will Osula - 4

Had a physical battle up against his opposite number Leandri Carbrera, but was given little change to work with by the Espanyol defence. Huffed and puffed but very little end product in the first period. Saw a powerful effort saved well in the 52nd minute. Drifted out to the left wing when Sean Neave came onto the pitch.

Park Seung-Soo - 7

Very bright early on and wasn’t afraid to run at the defence. Just needed to refine his decision making at times but was a real livewire. Faded in and out but was very exciting when on the ball. Substituted off after the hour following an impressive shift.

SUB: Alfie Harrison - 6

Replaced Hall at half-time. Worked hard and found some neat passes. Maybe played a little safe but enjoyed an overall solid 45 minutes. Pressed well for Murphy’s goal.

SUB: Sean Neave - 6

Replaced Seung-soo Park in the 63rd minute. Did very well to hurry the goalkeeper in the build-up to Murphy’s strike. Fed off scraps but put himself around.