Newcastle United player ratings v Everton: 7/10 'bright spark' & 'hesitant' 4/10 in frustrating first half

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Senior Newcastle United Reporter

Published 25th May 2025, 16:47 BST

Newcastle United 0-0 Everton half-time player ratings: Here’s how Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Sven Botman and co have fared.

Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Everton at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe made one change to the side that lost 1-0 at Arsenal last weekend with Alexander Isak coming back from a groin injury in place of Callum Wilson, who dropped to the bench.

The Magpies went into the game knowing a win would guarantee Champions League qualification for next season.

Newcastle sat fourth at the start of the afternoon, ahead of Chelsea and Aston Villa on goal difference and just a point clear of seventh-placed Nottingham Forest.

It was a frustrating first half for Newcastle, who had a few chances but couldn’t break the deadlock.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 7

Reacted well to parry James Garner’s strike to safety. Made an excellent save to tip over Carlos Alcaraz’s header.

Jacob Murphy - 4

Caught out defensively on a few occasions. Poor on the ball and often hesitant.

Fabian Schar - 6

Played some searching cross-field passes. Booked when covering for Murphy’s error.

Sven Botman - 6

Forced a couple of saves from Pickford from Sandro Tonali's corners.

Dan Burn - 6

Strong in the air and looked to get forward and bring the ball out.

Tino Livramento - 7

Brought some energy down the left and did well to break away and win a free-kick. Put a great ball in for Harvey Barnes but the winger couldn’t get a shot away. Newcastle’s bright spark.

Sandro Tonali - 6

Got dispossessed on a few occasions in the early exchanges. Forced a good save from Jordan Pickford from distance.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6

Guilty of some loose passes. Tried to push forward and make things happen but been frustrated so far.

Harvey Barnes - 5

Tried to slip in Alexander Isak but made a complete hash of it. Had a good opportunity midway through the first half but couldn’t get a shot away at the back post.

Anthony Gordon - 6

Blasted over from distance in the opening five minutes. Had a frustrating start but grew into the game.

A couple of heavy touches early on. Drilled an angled shot at Pickford.

