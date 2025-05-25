Newcastle United player ratings v Everton: 7/10 'bright spark' & 'hesitant' 4/10 in frustrating first half
Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Everton at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match so far.
Eddie Howe made one change to the side that lost 1-0 at Arsenal last weekend with Alexander Isak coming back from a groin injury in place of Callum Wilson, who dropped to the bench.
The Magpies went into the game knowing a win would guarantee Champions League qualification for next season.
Newcastle sat fourth at the start of the afternoon, ahead of Chelsea and Aston Villa on goal difference and just a point clear of seventh-placed Nottingham Forest.
It was a frustrating first half for Newcastle, who had a few chances but couldn’t break the deadlock.
Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match...
Nick Pope - 7
Reacted well to parry James Garner’s strike to safety. Made an excellent save to tip over Carlos Alcaraz’s header.
Jacob Murphy - 4
Caught out defensively on a few occasions. Poor on the ball and often hesitant.
Fabian Schar - 6
Played some searching cross-field passes. Booked when covering for Murphy’s error.
Sven Botman - 6
Forced a couple of saves from Pickford from Sandro Tonali's corners.
Dan Burn - 6
Strong in the air and looked to get forward and bring the ball out.
Tino Livramento - 7
Brought some energy down the left and did well to break away and win a free-kick. Put a great ball in for Harvey Barnes but the winger couldn’t get a shot away. Newcastle’s bright spark.
Sandro Tonali - 6
Got dispossessed on a few occasions in the early exchanges. Forced a good save from Jordan Pickford from distance.
Bruno Guimaraes - 6
Guilty of some loose passes. Tried to push forward and make things happen but been frustrated so far.
Harvey Barnes - 5
Tried to slip in Alexander Isak but made a complete hash of it. Had a good opportunity midway through the first half but couldn’t get a shot away at the back post.
Anthony Gordon - 6
Blasted over from distance in the opening five minutes. Had a frustrating start but grew into the game.
A couple of heavy touches early on. Drilled an angled shot at Pickford.
