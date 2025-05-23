The Premier League match officials have been confirmed for Newcastle United’s final match of the season against Everton at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

On Sunday (4pm kick-off), Newcastle host Everton, needing a win to guarantee Champions League qualification. Anything less than a win would have The Magpies relying on results elsewhere.

A draw against Everton means Aston Villa would have to drop points at Manchester United in order for Newcastle to qualify for the Champions League. Alternatively, a draw would be enough if Nottingham Forest and Chelsea drew at the City Ground on the final day.

Should Newcastle lose to Everton, they would require Aston Villa to lose to Man United at Old Trafford in order to qualify for the Champions League.

So it’s all in Newcastle’s hands heading into the final day, as they currently sit fourth in the table but just one point separates them and Forest in seventh with Chelsea and Aston Villa only behind them on goal difference.

But one man who is set to have a big say on proceedings is referee Tony Harrington.

Premier League confirm Newcastle United v Everton match officials

PGMOL and the Premier League have confirmed that Tony Harrington will be the referee for Newcastle United v Everton at St James’ Park.

Interestingly, Harrington hails from the North East and is a fan of Hartlepool United. It will be the first time he has refereed a Newcastle fixture this season.

But Harrington officiated the same fixture at St James’ Park last season as Newcastle drew 1-1 with Everton. Harrington awarded The Toffees a late penalty that was converted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin after Alexander Isak gave Newcastle the lead.

He also refereed Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Everton at St James’ Park the season prior, making Sunday the third successive year officiating the same fixture.

But his previous visit to St James’ Park came when Newcastle beat Sheffield United 5-1 last season. Harrington awarded The Magpies a penalty in the match that was converted by Isak.

Harrington will be assisted by Dan Cook and Sam Lewis with Tom Neild as fourth official.

Paul Tierney will be on VAR duty for the match, assisted by Wade Smith.

Paul Tierney VAR controversy for Everton

Tierney was heavily criticised for his performance on VAR during Everton’s match against Liverpool earlier in the season.

Everton defender James Tarkowski was shown a yellow card for a foul on Alexis Mac Alliser in a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool last month. Replays suggested that Tarkowski should have been sent off for serious foul play though Tierney did not recommend a further review with the Everton defender remaining on the pitch.

PGMOL later stated that Tarkowski should have been sent off for his foul, conceding an error had been made.

Former referee Keith Hackett branded Tierney’s decision not to recommend an on-field review as ‘sheer incompetence of the highest order’.

Given what is at stake on Sunday for Newcastle, Eddie Howe, his players and supporters will be hoping for no controversial decisions against them at St James’ Park.