Newcastle United executive reveals key marker in St James’ Park expansion plan

Newcastle United chief executive Darren Eales believes ‘anything is possible’ in relation to the future expansion of St James’ Park.

And, initially, at least, planners will be told to not worry about the potential costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of a media briefing at the club’s revamped Benton training facility, which has been spruced up to the tune of around £10million by the ownership group, Eales revealed that a feasibility study is now taking place to determine what can and can’t be done with St James’.

General view as fans of Newcastle United show their support during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James’ Park on January 10, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

The current capacity of the ground is a touch over 52,000, with demand, at present, far outweighing the amount of tickets available to fans.

That has led the club to review the situation, with a long-term hope of not only improving the matchday experience with stadium improvements, but also to increase the number of fans who can watch the Magpies play.

And Eales believes the sky is the limit - and experts tasked with drawing up the plans, will be told just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So we have kicked off the feasibility study. That is looking at the stadium and saying, ‘What is possible?’,” said former Atlanta United chief Eales.

“When I was a lawyer or barrister, everyone is a ‘barrack-room barrister’. I think everyone now is an architect, everyone has a view on what you can and can’t do at St James’ Park.

“What I really, really want us to do as a club is engage some experts that just look at what is possible. Look at everything and tell us what we could do. Don’t think of cost, then we look at it and say ‘these are our possibilities’.

“So that’s a process that is going to be ongoing now and will feed into the possibilities of what we can do at St James’ Park.”

Darren Eales (right) confirmed the change in plans on Wednesday (Image: Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So realistically, what can be done? Two sides already expanded and the other two limited by a transport network and some grade two listed buildings, options seem limited.

Where there is a will, there is almost certainly a way - one look at what the Saudis achieved with the PGA Tour and the takeover of United in October 2021 tells you all you need to know.

Eales continued: “The idea on the feasibility is look, blank sheet of paper, tell anything that is possible.

“I will have my views about what was done at Atlanta or Tottenham. Eddie Rutherford who has been at the club for a long time and is a fantastic operator has his views because he has been there. Everyone brings their views and let’s see what is possible, here are the options, and we will have to consult with fans and say here are some of the possibilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know we have more demand than the current capacity of 52 and a half thousand. Part of the feasibility is how big is the scale. What is the demand, What do we think is a realistic number than you work with the physical capabilities and come up with the best plan.”

The first part of enabling any expansion, and opening up options, was to purchase back the land at Strawberry Place, which was sold off by previous owner Mike Ashley.

That site will now house, likely by Christmas, a fanzone packed with bars and eateries as well as a space for entertainment, within a stone’s throw of the Gallowgate.

“We purchased the land at Strawberry Place because it was the right thing to do, because if there is to be flexibility, it is key you have that piece of land. In the medium to long term, that gives us the maximum amount of flexibility to see what we can do at St James’ Park,” said Eales.