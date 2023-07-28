Earlier this week, Newcastle confirmed that plans for a ‘brand new fan zone’ to be constructed next to St James’ Park have been submitted to Newcastle City Council.

The Magpies re-acquired the land from developers earlier this year, renewing hope for a St James’ Park Stadium expansion. But in the meantime, plans of a fan zone have been put in place to rejuvenate the unused Strawberry Place land behind the Gallowgate Stand and St James’ Metro Station.

The fan zone is in partnership with new main shirt sponsors Sela and STACK, who previously had a thriving location on the corner of Pilgrim Street in Newcastle city centre made up of repurposed shipping containers which has since been removed.

The planning permission application proposes the following at Strawberry Place: “Siting of shipping containers to form a 2 storey mixed use leisure experience development comprising (Class E) ‘Commercial, Business and Service’ and ‘Drinking and Live Music Performances and Events’ (Sui Generis), external seating with ancillary facilities, erection of sub station and switch room and associated works for a temporary 3 year period.”

There will be a main seating plaza featuring a stage and big screen to broadcast Newcastle matches over the course of the season. The new fan zone will house six bars and 10 street food units.

The club hopes to have the fan zone open before the end of 2023 and will have an original lifespan of three years while the club explores potential uses for the site. The Strawberry Place area provides the club more ‘breathing room’ to potentially expand the Gallowgate Stand.

On the new project, Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales said: “Our fan zone is aimed at enhancing the experience not just for supporters visiting matches and big events at the stadium, but for people visiting the city centre seven days a week.