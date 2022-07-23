Newcastle United enquire about £30m Jack Harrison alternative

Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is on Newcastle’s radar as a potential alternative to Leeds United’s Jack Harrison.

Harrison has been on The Magpies’ radar all summer with Eddie Howe keen to bolster his options in attack. But the club have been put off by Leeds wanting in excess of £35million to even entertain a potential move for the 25-year-old.

Rennes' Ghanaian forward Kamaldeen Sulemana (L) fights for the ball with Tottenham's Irish defender Matt Doherty (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Mail Online, Newcastle have asked Rennes about Kamaldeen with the 20-year-old valued at around £30million.

The Ghana international scored four goals and contributed two assists in 20 Ligue 1 appearances last season. He signed for Rennes last summer from Nordsjaelland for £17million.

Newcastle have already secured two marquee signings from France this year with Bruno Guimaraes joining from Lyon for £33.3million in January and Sven Botman arriving from Lille for £35million this summer.

Marco Asensio ‘fires agent’ amid Newcastle United transfer speculation

Newcastle United transfer target Marco Asensio has reportedly sacked his representatives amid speculation surrounding his future at Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old is into the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and is potentially available on a cut-price deal this summer.

According to Media Foot, Newcastle submitted a £24million bid for the Spanish attacking-midfielder.

Despite reports suggesting Asensio is set to see out his contract at Madrid, El Larguero claim that the player has ditched his representatives in order to ‘find a way out’ of the club this summer.

Newcastle United, West Ham and Everton offered 143-goal international striker

Newcastle United and Premier League rivals Everton and West Ham United have reportedly been offered Italy striker Andrea Belotti.

Sun Sport claim that representatives of the 28-year-old free agent have been in contact with the Premier League clubs with the hope of agreeing a deal.

Belotti’s contract at Serie A side Torino expired earlier this summer and he has been linked with various clubs across Europe. He boasts a solid scoring record of 143 goals in 356 games at club level while also scoring 12 times in 44 caps for the Italian national team.