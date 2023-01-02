Newcastle United scout Scottish teenager amid Southampton interest

Dundee United forward Rory MacLeod has been targeted by Newcastle United.

The Magpies have been scouting the 16-year-old forward and are set to watch the player in action during Dundee United’s match away at St Johnstone on Monday night. That is according to The Courier in Dundee, who have credited both Newcastle and Premier League rivals Southampton with an interest in MacLeod.

Tannadice Park in Dundee, Scotland (Photo by Paul Thomas/Getty Images)

The youngster came off the bench in the closing stages of Dundee United’s 3-0 away win at Ross County in what was his first Scottish Premiership appearance of the season.

