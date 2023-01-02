Newcastle United eye 16-year-old forward amid interest from Premier League rivals
Newcastle United have been linked with a move for a Dundee United youngster, according to reports in Scotland.
Newcastle United scout Scottish teenager amid Southampton interest
Dundee United forward Rory MacLeod has been targeted by Newcastle United.
The Magpies have been scouting the 16-year-old forward and are set to watch the player in action during Dundee United’s match away at St Johnstone on Monday night. That is according to The Courier in Dundee, who have credited both Newcastle and Premier League rivals Southampton with an interest in MacLeod.
The youngster came off the bench in the closing stages of Dundee United’s 3-0 away win at Ross County in what was his first Scottish Premiership appearance of the season.
Newcastle have invested significantly in youth since the summer having made six teenage signings so far this season. Alex Murphy, Charlie McArthur, Jude Smith, Jordan Hackett, Amadou Diallo and Garang Kuol have all joined the club.