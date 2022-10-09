Newcastle United ‘eye’ Manchester United defender as Brendan Rodgers makes James Maddison admission

Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle ‘eye’ Shaw

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw in action for England (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are ‘keeping tabs’ on Manchester United and England defender Luke Shaw.

Shaw has found himself on the sidelines under Erik ten Hag with new signing Tyrell Malacia being preferred at left-back.

Shaw’s current contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer with the report suggesting Newcastle are eyeing a ‘cut price’ deal for the 27-year-old in January.

Rodgers’ Maddison admission

Brendan Rodgers expects there to be interest in James Maddison in January after the midfielder starred in the Foxes win over Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Maddison and Leicester were defeated by Bournemouth on Saturday, but Rodgers believes that the 25-year-old will have suitors in the January window.

Rodgers said: “I would think (there will be interest).

“My job is to coach him every day and make him the best he can be. It’s only natural you want your absolute best players to be here, and we keep saying that, but we keep losing them. He’s never a player you would want to lose.

“The beauty of James, and it’s the same with this England scenario, is that it hasn’t affected him. That’s where you see the level of maturity. What we’ve seen in the past is, sadly, players are linked with all sorts of clubs because an agent has to create a market, and then when it doesn’t come off, you see the player disappointed.

“It’s never been like that and James has been linked with loads of clubs. But he’s a realist. He also knows he’s in a good place to develop and learn, and he knows he can focus on day-to-day life and improve. What will be in the future will be, but it will only be on the back of playing well.”

Newcastle United held great interest in signing Maddison during the summer window but saw two bids for him rejected by Leicester who regard the England international as one of their prize assets.