Newcastle United eye £10m bargain deal for striker who has already starred at 2022 World Cup
Newcastle United are looking to strengthen their squad in January and are reportedly eyeing a player currently out at the World Cup in Qatar.
Newcastle United are understood to be monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram. The 25-year-old is currently away with France at the World Cup in Qatar having came off the bench in Tuesday night’s 4-1 win over Australia.
But with his contract at the Bundesliga club expiring at the end of the 2022-23 season, Thuram could be available on a cut-price deal this January.
And Newcastle are reportedly willing to pay £10million for the Italian-born forward, according to Football Insider. Thuram has scored 13 goals in 17 appearances for Monchengladbach so far this campaign.
Thuram operates as a central striker but is also capable of playing on either wing. Newcastle have Callum Wilson, Chris Wood and Alexander Isak as their striker options heading into the January window.