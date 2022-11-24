News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United eye £10m bargain deal for striker who has already starred at 2022 World Cup

Newcastle United are looking to strengthen their squad in January and are reportedly eyeing a player currently out at the World Cup in Qatar.

By Dominic Scurr
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Newcastle United linked with £10m cut-price deal to sign France forward who featured in World Cup

Newcastle United are understood to be monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram. The 25-year-old is currently away with France at the World Cup in Qatar having came off the bench in Tuesday night’s 4-1 win over Australia.

France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe (R) and France's forward #26 Marcus Thuram celebrate at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between France and Australia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

But with his contract at the Bundesliga club expiring at the end of the 2022-23 season, Thuram could be available on a cut-price deal this January.

And Newcastle are reportedly willing to pay £10million for the Italian-born forward, according to Football Insider. Thuram has scored 13 goals in 17 appearances for Monchengladbach so far this campaign.

Thuram operates as a central striker but is also capable of playing on either wing. Newcastle have Callum Wilson, Chris Wood and Alexander Isak as their striker options heading into the January window.

