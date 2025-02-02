Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on AFC Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for Bournemouth so far this season, helping the club to a surprise European charge heading into the business end of the season. Zabarnyi recently shone at St James’ Park as Bournemouth beat Newcastle 4-1 a fortnight ago.

Zabarnyi and his centre-back partner Dean Huijsen kept an in-form Alexander Isak very quiet in the match with the Magpies striker unable to register a shot on target in the game.

According to i News, Newcastle have identified Zabarnyi as a ‘long-term solution’ at centre-back. Newcastle currently have Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles all over 30 as centre-back options and uncertainty over their long-term future at St James’ Park.

The 22-year-old is a Ukrainian international and has played every minute of Bournemouth’s 2024-25 Premier League campaign. He moved to the Vitality Stadium from Dinamo Kyiv in January 2023 and has gone on to establish himself as a key player in Andoni Iraola's impressive Bournemouth side.

Zabarnyi form has seen him targeted by several Premier League sides, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur and is reportedly valued at around £50million.

Newcastle United looking to agree Fabian Schar contract

As a natural right centre-back, Zabarnyi could be viewed as Fabian Schar’s long-term successor at Newcastle with the Swiss defender out of contract in the summer as things stand. The club and player are understood to be hopeful of reaching an agreement in the near future.

Newcastle made a big attempt to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in the summer but saw a near club-record bid turned down by the Premier League side. The England international was Newcastle’s top target last summer and their interest remains.

With Guehi’s contract at Selhurst Park currently set to expire next summer, Palace may look to cash in while they can.

Newcastle United’s summer transfer plans ‘uncertain’

Newcastle won’t make any major signings in the final days of the winter transfer window but are putting things in place in anticipation for a busier summer where they will have more time and money on their side.

While Newcastle have done work to identify and scout potential transfer targets already this season, head coach Eddie Howe believes the picture in terms of Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules remains unclear.

“We haven't sat down and had those conversations and sort of a clear picture of our financial situation,” Howe said. “Obviously we did in preparation for this window, but everything has been quite short-term, and quite rightly, because our focus is on what we can and can't do this window and what we need to do, and then obviously the summer window will look differently, no doubt.

“But in terms of the details of that, I've got no idea at the minute.”

