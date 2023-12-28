Newcastle United will look to be active in the January window but must comply with FFP regulations.

Newcastle United supporters will be welcoming in the New Year with the sweet relief of the transfer market opening as a depleted Magpies squad limps through recent Premier League encounters.

A home defeat to Nottingham Forest was the latest setback in the club's season with many pointing to a need for reinforcements. Eddie Howe may not have a huge sum of money at his disposal with FFP rules limiting how much of the Saudi's extraordinary wealth can be used, meaning moves will have to be carefully weighed up.

Here's your Thursday morning transfer round-up.

Alternative shot-stopper emerges for Magpies

Newcastle United look poised to move for a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window with first-choice shot-stopper Nick Pope still sidelined for at least three months and stand-in Martin Dubravka not looking like a confident replacement for that long a period of time.

The club has been heavily linked with moves for former Man Utd man David De Gea and current out-of-favour Arsenal man Aaron Ramsdale, but now a third option appears to have emerged for Eddie Howe. According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid understudy Andriy Lunin is being considered. The rising star has also been linked with Chelsea and Celtic in recent months.

The 24-year-old has a bright future ahead of him but is currently playing third choice behind Thibaut Courtois and Kepa Arizabalaga, but injuries to those stars have seen him take his chance to impress this term. The Ukrainian is believed to want more game time as he verges on a breakthrough and a loan deal could benefit all parties, and come at a better deal than the financial demands surrounding De Gea and Ramsdale.

Newcastle United 'confident' of landing Man City man

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is a name that has been long linked with Newcastle United and Sandro Tonali's ban has added fuel to the fire of those rumours.

Kalvin Phillips could be on his way to the North East. (Image: Getty Images)

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Magpies are 'confident' that a deal for Phillips will be struck with the Champions come January. That's despite recent reports of interest from rivals Everton and Crystal Palace, as well as Italian giants Juventus.