Newcastle United FA Cup draw: Eddie Howe's side set to learn third-round opponents

The draw for the next round of the competition, last won by the club in 1955, will take place at 7pm.

Newcastle, knocked out by Cambridge United last season, will be ball 27 in the draw, which will be staged at Anfield and broadcast live on BBC Two. Ties will be played around the weekend of January 2.

Newcastle United fans at last season's FA Cup tie against Cambridge United.

Eddie Howe labelled the Cambridge defeat as one of the lows of his tenure ahead of the one-year anniversary of his appointment.