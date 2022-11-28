Newcastle United FA Cup draw: Eddie Howe's side set to learn third-round opponents
Newcastle United will learn their FA Cup third-round opponents this evening.
The draw for the next round of the competition, last won by the club in 1955, will take place at 7pm.
Newcastle, knocked out by Cambridge United last season, will be ball 27 in the draw, which will be staged at Anfield and broadcast live on BBC Two. Ties will be played around the weekend of January 2.
Eddie Howe labelled the Cambridge defeat as one of the lows of his tenure ahead of the one-year anniversary of his appointment.
“I think Cambridge is the obvious one, and I can still feel that today – the disappointment, the loneliness,” said United’s head coach. “That was a game we wanted to win, and we wanted to build a winning culture, and we felt that was an ideal game to do that and do well in the cup – and there was a real lowness after that.”