Newcastle United have officially confirmed a one-year contract extension for defender Fabian Schar.

Eddie Howe revealed Schar’s new Newcastle deal was imminent in his pre-match press conference ahead of Brentford on Tuesday. Now the club has confirmed the Swiss defender has extended his stay at St James’ Park until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Schar’s contract was set to expire at the end of the season but both the player and the club were keen to agree a new deal. Following Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win over Liverpool, an extension has now been announced.

Schar has been a mainstay in Eddie Howe’s side since the Newcastle takeover and played a key role in the club’s Carabao Cup success this season with two goals and an assist en route to the final. The defender has made 220 appearances for The Magpies since joining from Deportivo La Coruna for £3million back in 2018.

Aside from the cup win, arguably Schar’s finest moment in black and white came in the 4-1 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain last season as he scored Newcastle’s fourth goal at the Gallowgate End from 25 yards.

Fabian Schar reacts to Newcastle United contract agreement

Schar told the club website: “I’m buzzing to extend my stay here. It’s been a very good few weeks for everybody at Newcastle United after winning the Carabao Cup and I’m really happy now to sign another contract with this amazing club.

“It’s my seventh season here and everybody knows how happy I am at the club and how comfortable I feel in the city, so I’m really glad to be continuing that.

“Now it’s about looking forward and finishing the season as strong as possible.”

Eddie Howe reacts to ‘key’ deal for NUFC

Newcastle United head coach, Eddie Howe, said: “Fabian has been outstanding in my time at the club. As well as his performances on the pitch, he has shown a fantastic attitude in the group.

“He has been the heartbeat of the club’s season so far, and he’ll continue to be a key player for us as we strive to finish as high in the table as possible.”

Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell hails ‘significant’ Fabian Schar impact

Paul Mitchell, the club’s sporting director, said: “We are pleased to extend Fabian’s contract.

“He has played a significant role in the club’s growth in recent years and continues to have an important role to play on and off the pitch.

“We take a strategic view on sustaining and building the squad and will continue to work collaboratively to ensure our squad dynamic is optimised for success in the short and long term.”