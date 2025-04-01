Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are set to confirm a new contract for Swiss defender Fabian Schar.

Schar’s contract was set to expire at the end of the season but both the player and the club were keen to agree a new deal. Following Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win over Liverpool, the club are set to strike a deal with the 33-year-old.

Schar has been a mainstay in Eddie Howe’s side since the Newcastle takeover and played a key role in the club’s Carabao Cup success this season with two goals en route to the final. The defender has made 220 appearances for The Magpies since joining from Deportivo La Coruna for £3million back in 2018.

Aside from the cup win, arguably Schar’s finest moment in black and white came in the 4-1 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain last season as he scored Newcastle’s fourth goal at the Gallowgate End from 25 yards.

Fabian Schar new contract ‘imminent’

When asked about Schar’s contract situation, Howe told The Gazette: “I think Fabi, hopefully, will be signing his contract imminently, if he hasn't already, to my knowledge.”

It will come as a defensive boost to Newcastle, who are set to lose Lloyd Kelly to Juventus and potentially Jamaal Lascelles too with the defender out of contract in the summer.

When asked about Lascelles’ contract, Howe couldn’t confirm whether a new deal was in the offing as he simply said: “He's a big player, he's very popular. He's still a huge leader in the group. He's got a big presence.

“I'm delighted that he got the chance to lift the cup with the other guys, and he deserved that moment for the length of time he's been here and the service he's given the club.”

Fabian Schar and Dan Burn celebrate Carabao Cup win. | Getty Images

Fabian Schar an ‘elite’ player for Newcastle United

Howe has rated Schar highly since his days as Bournemouth manager, having previously tried to sign him.

And the Swiss centre-back remains a key player in the Newcastle side.

“I think he is a player that you can use in different ways, very, very flexible in a sense that his game suits the modern way,” Howe said.

“His technical ability goes without saying, but he's very, very good off the ball again. He's quite comfortable jumping into midfield to help us with our press, he's quite comfortable obviously staying in his position as well, but it's that sort of tactical understanding, I think he's elite with his brain in terms of seeing the game, and that's what you get with experienced players in that area of the pitch.

“It's him, Dan [Burn] and the other defenders we've had have done really well this year.”

Fabian Schar happy at Newcastle United

Schar has often been relaxed about his future when asked in interviews, maintaining a consistent message of wanting to stay.

Schar told Swiss outlet BlueSport: “I feel really comfortable at Newcastle. I’ve been playing for years and I have a coach who relies on me. Everything is right for me.

“I would love to stay. The club and the coach know what they have in me. Basically, things have always gone relatively quickly in recent years. The club wanted to keep me, I wanted to stay. That’s why it was never a big deal.”

Now Schar will be looking to help Newcastle return to the Champions League as he looks to shine in the competition once again.