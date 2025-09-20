Malick Thiaw of Newcastle United reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Newcastle United FC and FC Barcelona at St James' Park on September 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Eddie Howe faces some big team selection decisions heading into Newcastle United’s Premier League match against Bournemouth.

Newcastle United have a quick turnaround from Thursday’s 2-1 Champions League defeat to Barcelona as they face their longest away trip of the Premier League season.

The Magpies travel to Bournemouth on Sunday (2pm kick-off) looking to bounce back from the Barcelona defeat and make it back-to-back Premier League wins.

But two games in the space of 72 hours has head coach Eddie Howe contemplating his team selection heading into the trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Four NUFC players ruled out v Bournemouth - one doubt

Anthony Gordon is suspended for the match, while Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey are out injured. Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar were also forced off during the Barca match at St James’ Park.

While Howe could not provide a significant update on Schar or Trippier’s fitness heading into the Bournemouth game, Schar himself took to social media to provide an update and rule himself out of the upcoming matches.

He wrote: “Disappointed not to have got more from the game but plenty more points to pick up this campaign! Unfortunately I am gonna miss a few games but hope to be back soon. @worflags, unbelievable as always.”

Newcastle’s defence has largely been solid so far this season with three clean sheets in four Premier League outings.

But with Schar ruled out for the next few games, Howe will be forced to make a change.

Newcastle United injury gives Eddie Howe the green light to unleash Champions League ready star

Howe understandably didn’t want to mess with Newcastle’s defensive line given their solid record this season.

But Schar’s injury will force the Newcastle head coach’s hand and give him the green light to hand out a full debut to one of his summer signings.

£35million centre-back Malick Thiaw has had to wait patiently for his opportunity at Newcastle since arriving from AC Milan last month.

The German defender was a late substitute in the 3-2 defeat against Liverpool and replaced Schar against Barcelona but is still yet to start a game for his new club.

It was a tough challenge for Thiaw to be thrown into an intense Champions League match against one of Europe’s best footballing sides. But the 24-year-old rose to the occasion, showing great composure on the ball and slotting in seamlessly next to Dan Burn and later Sven Botman.

Thiaw is a tried and tested Champions League level defender and showed it in the half-hour cameo he had on Thursday night. Despite his young age, the three-time German international is already amongst Newcastle’s most experienced players when it comes to Europe’s elite club competition.

Thursday’s appearance was Thiaw’s 15th in the Champions League during his career with only his former AC Milan teammate, Sandro Tonali, the man he replaced Fabian Schar (24) and Trippier (37) making more appearances in the competition in Newcastle’s squad.

In addition to Thiaw, Sven Botman is also pushing for a place back in the starting line-up after coming off the bench against Barcelona. The increased competition has brought out the best in Newcastle’s defence so far this season with Lewis Hall also looking to make his first start since returning from injury.

Trippier’s withdrawal on Thursday could see Tino Livramento switch to right-back against Bournemouth, handing Hall an opportunity to make his first start since February.