Newcastle United are back in Champions League action against Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium on Wednesday evening.

Newcastle United have been handed a double fitness boost ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Union Saint-Gilloise (5:45pm kick-off).

The Magpies squad flew out to Brussels on Tuesday for their first away match of the Champions League season. Newcastle have not scored or conceded away from home so far this season and haven’t won away in the Champions League since a 3-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen in 2003.

Following Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League, two players are set to be added to Newcastle’s matchday squad while two will drop out.

Tino Livramento injury blow

Tino Livramento was stretchered off at St James’ Park with a knee injury and will miss the upcoming matches with head coach Eddie Howe set to provide an official update on the defender on Tuesday evening.

On Sunday, The Magpies boss said: “Speaking after the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “It doesn't sound great. The fact he came off on a stretcher is not looking good.

“No update other than what we saw. Seeing him go off in that manner is distressing.

“He’s been so good for us with his quality and if we’re going to miss that for any length of time, it’s going to be a big blow.”

Newcastle United double injury boost

The Magpies’ squad will be bolstered by the return of Fabian Schar and Lewis Hall after they missed the Arsenal match. Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey remain out injured until after the international break.

Schar has travelled to Belgium after serving his 12-day concussion protocol period.

The Swiss centre-back suffered a head injury during the 2-1 defeat last time out in the Champions League against Barcelona, which ruled him out for the following games against AFC Bournemouth, Bradford City and Arsenal. But with the 12-day period up on Tuesday and Schar already back training with his teammates, he is officially back available.

Hall has also travelled with the squad after being rested due to fatigue against Arsenal. The 21-year-old started two games in the space of four days against Bournemouth and Bradford after a lengthy injury absence.

The matches were Hall’s first starts for Newcastle since February and resulted in him missing the Arsenal match. Ahead of the game, The Gazette reported that Hall’s issue was only minor and he is set to return to the squad against Union SG.

“Yeah, we hope so,” Howe said about Hall returning on Wednesday. “Lew was suffering a little bit of fatigue in his body today. We hope he'll be available.”

UEFA block NUFC quartet from featuring in Champions League as youngsters travel

UEFA squad rules prevent the likes of Jamaal Lascelles, Harrison Ashby, John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie from featuring for Newcastle in the Champions League as they have not been included in the official ‘List A’ squad list.

Hall and Lewis Miley also aren’t in the ‘List A’ but, due to their young age, can be named in the ‘List B’ and still be eligible to feature. The same goes for the likes of Alex Murphy and goalkeeper Max Thompson, who are part of the travelling group to Brussels.

UEFA rules indicate that a player could be added to the squad if a player already named in the squad picks up a serious injury that would rule them out for 60 consecutive days.