The 18-year-old defender has made 10 appearances for Rangers so far this season, including starting in the 2-0 Champions League defeat at Liverpool last week.

King is out of contract at Ibrox at the end of next season and has been watched by scouts of a number of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Newcastle, Manchester United and Leeds United are currently monitoring the teenager’s progress.

The Magpies have invested heavily in their defence so far in 2022 with the additions of Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Sven Botman and goalkeepers Nick Pope and Loris Karius. The club also signed teenage defenders Alex Murphy, Charlie McArthur and Jordan Hackett for their academy sides over the summer.