Saint-Maximin returned from a hamstring injury for Newcastle from the bench in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Brentford at St James’s Park.

He has one goal and two assists in four Premier League starts so far this season and was subject to some tentative transfer interest from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur over the summer.

The Athletic reported that the two London clubs enquired about Saint-Maximin to Newcastle but were put off by a £40million valuation.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

But Petit believes the French winger would be an ideal signing for Arsenal as they look to bolster their options out wide.

"If they are to strengthen I think they need wingers because Saka, Martinelli and Jesus have been great but they have no-one to replace them if they get injured,” Petit said via Genting Casino.

“Smith-Rowe is injured, Nketiah just signed a new contract but can he be the next striker if Jesus gets injured? My answer is no.

“All the big teams have big wingers. There’s a few in England that would be my dream for Arsenal. Allan Saint-Maximin would be a great signing. Can you imagine the damage with all the players around him?”