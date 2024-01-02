Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle United: There was plenty to discuss following an eventful evening of football at Anfield.

Newcastle United suffered their seventh defeat in eight matches as Liverpool claimed a 4-2 win at Anfield on Monday night - here are five talking points from the game.

Two more injury blows as Eddie Howe makes changes

Eddie Howe made two changes to the side that lost 3-1 to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day. One was tactical with Miguel Almiron dropping to the bench in place of Joelinton while the other was forced after Kieran Trippier was ruled out with a groin issue.

Tino Livramento came into the side in place of the England international while Callum Wilson was also ruled out of the trip to Anfield following a calf issue. Howe confirmed after the match that Wilson would miss the upcoming matches against Sunderland and Manchester City as a result of his fresh injury blow.

Joelinton back in action for Newcastle United against Liverpool.

"Both injuries picked up against Nottingham Forest," Howe revealed. "Kieran has got a groin problem, we're unsure how serious it is but we hope we can get him back quickly. Callum will be missing for the next two games."

Despite the injuries, there was also a small injury boost for The Magpies with Jamaal Lascelles back in the squad following a thigh issue picked up against Luton Town. The Newcastle captain returned on the bench as Sven Botman and Fabian Schar partnered up at centre-back.

Martin Dubravka answers critics as January transfer decision looms

Martin Dubravka has been the subject of some scrutiny in recent weeks following the injury to first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope. Since Pope's injury, Newcastle have lost seven of their last eight games with Dubravka keeping just one clean sheet and now conceding 18 goals in that time.

But that figure could have been significantly higher had it not been for his performance at Anfield. The Slovakian saved a first-half penalty from Mohamed Salah after Luis Diaz was fouled by Sven Botman inside the penalty area.

Dubravka went on to make several more impressive stops to keep the game goalless heading in at half-time. Although Salah would eventually give Liverpool the lead by tapping the ball into an empty net, Alexander Isak quickly equalised and Dubravka almost single-handedly continued to keep Newcastle in the game.

On the balance of play, Newcastle had no right to still be in the game at 1-1 with 16 minutes of normal time remaining as Liverpool created numerous opportunities that Dubravka was equal to. Two more virtually open goals and a penalty eventually saw Liverpool put the game to bed in the closing stages as Sven Botman headed in a consolation.

Martin Dubravka made a number of impressive saves against Liverpool.

To concede four goals and still comfortably be Newcastle's best performer on the night sums up the type of match it was for Newcastle. For Dubravka, it was a much-needed return to form despite being unable to keep Liverpool at bay.

"He was magnificent tonight," Howe said. "Obviously, the penalty save and a lot of big moments for us where he really stood up and showed what a great goalkeeper he is." Newcastle have been linked with a goalkeeper signing this January transfer window in Pope's absence. While Dubravka's display at Anfield will certainly provide some food for thought as Newcastle plot which positions to strengthen, the club still has a decision to make whether to stick or twist regarding the experienced shot-stopper.

A new Premier League record set

Newcastle were on the receiving end of a Premier League record on Monday night which was another indicator of Liverpool's dominance in the match. The Reds achieved a Premier League expected goals record of 7.27 based on the chances they created in the match.

The stat smashed the previous record set by Manchester City of 5.87 set in an 8-0 win over Watford in 2019. Liverpool's 34 shots, 15 on target and two penalties provide a clear explanation as to why their expected goals figure was so high on the night.

The goals Liverpool did score all provided high xG ratings given they were three close-range finishes and one penalty. In addition to Dubravka's saves, Newcastle also put in several blocks to keep the scoreline down.

Newcastle's expected goals were just 0.7 in comparison as they mustered just five shots in total, three of which were on target.

Newcastle penalty controversy

VAR was very active at Anfield on Monday night as Dan Burn and Luis Diaz both had goals ruled out for offside in the first half while the goals that were given were also subject to VAR scrutiny. Still, VAR refrained from overturning any of the on-field decisions made by referee Anthony Taylor, much to the dismay of Howe.

With the score at 3-2, Newcastle were denied a penalty after Sean Longstaff went down under pressure as he attempted to reach a ball into the box. The tentative appeals were waved away by the referee before Liverpool went to the other end and won their second penalty of the match to wrap up the three points. Diogo Jota rounded the ball past Dubravka, managed to take a step before a delayed tumble saw Taylor point to the spot.

Diogo Jota won a second penalty for Liverpool.

VAR replays showed contact was minimal with the Liverpool forward, who was criticised as 'embarrassing' by Newcastle legend Alan Shearer on social media. Howe also agreed that the decision to award the penalty was incorrect.

"I didn't think the second one was a penalty," he admitted. "And I did think Sean Longstaff's one before that was.

"It shouldn't be given. Martin has pulled his hand away. He's had two steps before going down. For me it's not a penalty. Even the first one the contact was so minimal. We feel hard done by."

Next up - Sunderland

Newcastle now head into Saturday's vital FA Cup third-round derby match at Sunderland having lost seven of their last eight matches. A match that was always going to be an important one for both sides with local pride on the line for the first time since 2016 could now prove to be season-defining for Howe and his players.