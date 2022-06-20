The 26-year-old was reportedly booked in for a medical at West Ham last week before Newcastle made an 11th hour move. Despite initial concerns from West Ham regarding a delayed medical, it appears the player is now set to sign for the London club.

Sky Sports have reported that The Hammers have completed the final details to sign the Moroccan defender on a five-year contract for £30million including add-ons.

Rennes Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd gestures during the French L1 football match between Stade Rennais FC and Olympique de Marseille at The Roazhon Park Stadium in Rennes, western France on May 14, 2022. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle’s attempted move for the defender came amid their frustrating pursuit of Lille defender Sven Botman. The Magpies are still yet to agree a fee with Lille despite the defender wanting to leave the Ligue 1 side before the start of pre-season in July.