Newcastle United fan group Wor Flags provide huge Carabao Cup final update for Wembley Stadium

It will be Newcastle's first major trophy final in 24 years as they face Man United on February 26 (5:30pm kick-off). Wor Flags displays have been a staple of matchdays at St James's Park since Newcastle was taken over in October 2021.

And the Carabao Cup final will be no different with plans now in place for a display at Wembley after the club provided 'significant funding'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle fans hold a giant banner featuring an image of Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe, ahead of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north-east England on January 15, 2023. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

A Wor Flags statement read: “We can confirm there will be a display at Wembley Stadium in the Newcastle end at the League Cup final. The display will involve every single Newcastle supporter in attendance.

“Due to the short turnaround between the second leg of the semi-final and the final itself, fundraising for the main part of the display would have been extremely difficult in order to place the order in time, so we are absolutely delighted that Newcastle United have agreed to provide significant funding towards the display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the lads walk out at Wembley they deserve to be met with a fantastic sight they often get at St James’ Park, and we are thrilled that Newcastle United are helping to make it a reality.

“We will be providing our own flags and banners to add to the display which should make it an unbelievable sight. If you are able to donate towards a Wembley display, please do.

“Our sincere thanks go to Newcastle United for their support with this. It highlights perfectly the developing relationship between fans and the club

"Tell me ma, we’re going to Wembley!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Newcastle end at Wembley Stadium is set to be a sell-out with plenty of fans already securing their ticket while many more still anxiously wait to hear if they were successful in the ballot. Ballot results are set to be revealed by 5pm on Tuesday, February 14.

Last season, Newcastle's fiece local rivals Sunderland saw a Wembley Stadium flag display cancelled at the last minute due to safety concerns ahead of the League One play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers.