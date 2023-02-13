It will be Newcastle’s first major cup final since they played Man United in the FA Cup final at Wembley 24 years ago as Eddie Howe’s side look to end a 54 year trophy drought. The Magpies host Liverpool in the Premier League this Saturday before facing The Red Devils in what will be the club's first cup match at the ‘new’ Wembley Stadium.

And a decision has reportedly been made over what kit Newcastle will be wearing for the final later this month. The Magpies played in the ‘controversial’ white and green ‘Saudi’ kit the last time they faced Manchester United in the Premier League back in October.

But this time out they will be donning the iconic black and white stripes paired with black shorts, according to The Times. This will come as no real surprise given Newcastle have worn black and white on all 10 of their previous cup and Charity Shield visits to the stadium.

However, in Newcastle’s two previous matches at the ‘new' Wembley Stadium against Tottenham Hotspur during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 Premier League seasons, they wore an away kit on both occasions in order to avoid a colour clash.

While plenty of Newcastle fans have already got their ticket for the final, many are still anxiously waiting to hear whether they have been successful in securing a seat (or safe standing position) with ballot results set to be revealed by 5pm on Tuesday, February 14.