Newcastle United fans are starting to get answers after years of silence

Ashley, of course, didn’t communicate with fans in his 14 years ago – and managing director Lee Charnley rarely spoke to the media.

Charnley was silent as managers were left to field awkward questions about unpopular decisions, often relating to United’s transfer policy, taken by the club’s hierarchy.

So it was refreshing to speak to Darren Eales and Dan Ashworth, appointed as chief executive officer and sporting director respectively by the club’s ownership group, in a box at St James’s Park this week.

Certainly, there was a lot to talk about in the wake of the first anniversary of the takeover. Eales fielded questions on commercial revenues, stadium naming rights, ticket prices and potential St James’s Park expansion, while Ashworth gave a presentation on his role.

Ashworth reflected on the summer transfer window, spoke about the integration of Newcastle United Women into the club and set out his vision.

Newcastle United chief executive officer Darren Eales, right, with co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley at Molineux in August.

The openness was welcome. Eales and Ashworth have brought with them huge experience to the club, and they were happy to be put on the spot by journalists. And supporters got some answers to questions they have had about the club’s direction under new ownership.