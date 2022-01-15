Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafh and Jacob Murphy dropped to the bench in place of Jamaal Lascelles, new signing Chris Wood and Paul Dummett, who makes his first appearance of the season following a calf injury.

Kieran Trippier will also make his league debut for the club as they face a Watford side sitting just two points ahead of them in the table. A win will take Eddie Howe's side out of the relegation zone for the first time since September.

NUFC line-up: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett; Shelvey, Longstaff, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin; Wood

Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood of Newcastle United arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford at St. James Park on January 15, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Subs: Darlow, Gillespie, Ritchie, Lewis, Krafth, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Anderson

Here’s how fans reacted to the team news…

@_iambrett: “Massive 6 pointer. No playing for draws, full pace and wrap it up by half time please!

“This is 99% a W team selection. If only we had someone to replace Captain Liability. I like his enthusiasm but he is a massive liability and reason for a lot of our goals conceded.”

@NUFC_DazzaD: “DUMMETT OVER RITCHIE GET IN!”

@craigherkes: “I’d have picked this, not sure if that’s a good or bad thing.”

@RichySouthern: “Good team. With the exception of Longstaff who is one of the worst footballers I’ve ever seen. He even looked out of his depth against Cambridge.”

@nufctom_: “Apart from Longstaff, this is good.”

@Axcrazy1: “I literally breathed a massive sigh of relief when I didn’t see Matt Ritchie at LB.”

