Newcastle United launch fresh £28m bid to sign centre-back after Sven Botman blow
Newcastle United have made a new bid to sign Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos, according to reports.
The Magpies are looking to secure at least one defender this month with Carlos high on their list of targets with their pursuit of Lille defender Sven Botman so far proving fruitless.
Newcastle have already had a £25million offer for Carlos knocked back by the La Liga side but have now gone back in with a second bid, according to The Telegraph. The second bid is understood to be in the region of £28million.
Read More
The 28-year-old Brazilian helped Sevilla win the Europa League in 2019 and the Champions League knockout stages last season. He has made 79 appearances for the Spanish side since joining from Nantes in 2019, scoring four goals.
Eddie Howe’s side have the joint-worst defensive record in the Premier League this season with 42 goals conceded in 19 matches so far.