Newcastle United fans decorate Milan landmark by poking fun at Sunderland - photo

Newcastle return to Champions League action for the first time in over 20 years when they face AC Milan in the Champions League group stage opener at the San Siro on Tuesday evening (5:45pm kick-off).

And with thousands of Newcastle fans making the journey over to Italy for the match, or even just to take in the European atmosphere, they were quick to poke fun at their local rivals with a familiar question.

A Newcastle Supporters Club banner draped over the Iron Bridge on the Naviglio Grande read: “Have you ever seen a Mackem in Milan?”

The chant has regained popularity following Newcastle’s Champions League qualification and group stage draw against AC Milan. The Magpies previously visited Milan during their 2002-03 Champions League campaign which saw them draw against Inter Milan.

The supporters dig at Sunderland comes from The Black Cats’ lack of European experience. Sunderland have played in Europe once during the 1973-74 season as they reached the second round of the now defunct European Cup Winners’ Cup.