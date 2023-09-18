Ex-Man Utd man pays shock AC Milan visit ahead of Newcastle United Champions League clash
Newcastle United face AC Milan in their opening Champions League group stage game.
Ahead of AC Milan’s clash with Newcastle United on Tuesday evening, former Manchester United and Barcelona striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has paid a surprise visit to the club’s Milanello training ground. Ibrahimovic spent three seasons with the Rossoneri between 2019 and the end of last season when he announced his retirement from football.
The Sweden international was videoed arriving at Milan’s training complex following their 5-1 defeat to city rivals Internazionale at the weekend. It has been reported that Ibrahimovic’s presence at the training ground was designed to give Stefano Pioli’s side a lift ahead of their clash with Newcastle United at the San Siro on Tuesday evening.
Courtesy of a second-half penalty from Callum Wilson, Eddie Howe’s side secured their second Premier League win of the season against Brentford on Saturday and will be aiming to return to England with all three points in what will be their first Champions League match in over two decades.