Newcastle United fans deliver fascinating 35% Bruno Guimaraes transfer verdict

Newcastle United fans have named who they believe has been the club’s best signing since the takeover three years ago.

The PIF-led takeover of Newcastle United was completed on October 7, 2021 after many failed attempts to end Mike Ashley’s reign as owner of the club. At the time of the takeover, the Magpies were languishing in the Premier League’s relegation zone and staring down the barrel of a third relegation in just over a decade.

However, Eddie Howe’s appointment as head coach and a transformational January transfer window saw them shoot up the table and leave behind any thoughts of dropping into the Championship. Champions League qualification followed the next season and whilst there was a drop-off last season, it has largely been a very successful first three years under the new ownership.

20 first-team players have been signed by the Magpies since the takeover with most of those signings playing a key role in Newcastle’s journey since joining the club. But just who has been the best new arrival?

The Shields Gazette posed that question to supporters and, whilst the vote was slightly split over six different options, there was a clear winner. Unsurprisingly, the winner of the poll was Bruno Guimaraes with 35% of the vote.

Guimaraes joined the Magpies in the final days of the January 2022 transfer window from Lyon and immediately became a fan favourite at St James’ Park. Almost everything good Newcastle United have done since then has been influenced by Guimaraes with the club still yet to win a Premier League match that he has not featured in.

The Brazilian was even named team captain at the beginning of this season, such has been his rising influence in the squad. Coming second in the poll was Kieran Trippier with 25% of the vote.

Trippier was the club’s first post-takeover signing and a real statement of intent from the Magpies after they were able to tempt him away from Champions League regulars Atletico Madrid to join a side that had won just one game all season to that point.

Anthony Gordon was voted third with 17% of the vote whilst Alexander Isak came in fourth, earning himself 12% of the vote. Nick Pope secured 7% of the votes, whilst 4% of respondents voted for ‘someone else’.