Newcastle United are reportedly still keen on signing Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest despite having a last-gasp move on deadline day rejected.

Newcastle United are still interested in signing Anthony Elanga after failing with a deadline day move to land the Nottingham Forest man. As the final hours of the window ticked by, it was reported that the Magpies had reignited their interest in the former Manchester United man, having seen attempts earlier in the window to sign him falter.

Elanga emerged as a potential option for the Magpies to strengthen their attacking options as the window opened, but Newcastle United’s PSR issues meant they had to focus their time in the first few weeks of the window selling players, rather than acquiring them. According to the Athletic, however, the Magpies are still interested in signing Elanga when the transfer window reopens. Will Osula and Lloyd Kelly were the only outfield players signed by Newcastle United this summer with the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson, the latter of whom joined Elanga at the City Ground, weakening their options in attack.

Elanga, who is also an international teammate of Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth with Sweden, has struggled in-front of goal this season, however, registering no goals and just one assist In eight appearances for Forest. Although that sole assist did come at Anfield as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side defeated Liverpool.

Forest were defeated by Eddie Howe’s side in the Carabao Cup back in August and will have to wait until next month to exact their revenge when Newcastle United travel to Nottingham on Sunday 10 November.