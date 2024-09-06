Newcastle United fans deliver four-star verdict following Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton wins
After a disappointing summer window, one that has been explained by sporting director Paul Mitchell in recent days, the Magpies ended the first period of matches still unbeaten and having taken seven points from their first three Premier League matches. Progress in the Carabao Cup was sealed with a penalty shootout win over Nottingham Forest to set up a tie with AFC Wimbledon.
In all, it has been a solid start on the pitch for Eddie Howe’s side as they pick up results, despite never really hitting top gear in their performances. There does feel like there is still a lot more to come from the Magpies on the pitch, and that is a feeling that is seemingly present among the fan base.
In a poll conducted by the Shields Gazette, Newcastle United fans were asked to give their start to the season a star rating, ranging from three to five stars. 42% of respondents gave it four out of five stars, with 36% rating it three out of five.
These results seem to highlight the satisfactory start many believe the club have made on the pitch, but reflect that there is still room for improvement as the season progresses. They remain in a group of seven clubs that are still unbeaten in the league and with games against Wolves and Fulham to come after the international break, albeit both away from home, there is hope that they can continue this run a little longer and set themselves up for a good season.
