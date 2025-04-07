Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United head to Leicester City in search of a third Premier League win in a row - in what will be a homecoming for one Magpies winger.

Harvey Barnes has started each of Newcastle United’s last four matches in all competitions with Anthony Gordon’s suspension for three of those allowing the 27-year-old to flourish. After setting up Bruno Guimaraes’ winner at the London Stadium, Barnes played a key role at Wembley and then again on Wednesday night as the Magpies won for a third-straight match.

Their next task is a clash against second-bottom Leicester City and for Barnes, this match will mean more to him than most. This will be Barnes’ first trip back to the King Power Stadium following his move to St James’ Park in the summer of 2023. Barnes came through the ranks at Leicester, impressing the Magpies enough to part with almost £40m to sign him two years ago.

“I'm sure the game will mean a lot to Harvey,” Howe said when asked about Monday night’s match. “It was a very successful period for him at Leicester. I remember every time we played Leicester he was a problem for us.

“They had a really good team at the time, very iconic Leicester team, very, very strong and we always had really tough games against them. So I’m delighted that Harvey's now with us.

“I always think it's interesting when players go back to former clubs because a lot can be made of it and a lot is there for the individual player. He's just got to concentrate on the basics and do what he always does.”

Eddie Howe’s Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon dilemma

Howe now faces a huge call on who to start at left-wing at the King Power Stadium on Monday night. Barnes’ form could keep him in the starting side, but Gordon has been his go-to pick over the last two seasons and is now back from suspension.

Asked for their views on social media by the Shields Gazette, a resounding response from Newcastle United fans backed Barnes to be the man Howe should pick on Monday night. After the unprecedented injury issues he had to deal with last season, this is a nice headache for Howe to have heading into another crucial Premier League outing.

“We've tried to have open communication with him and I believe in that,” Howe continued on Barnes. “I believe in a transparent process of communication.

“We've really tried to focus on Harvey's game and his training and try to see it as an opportunity to improve him while he's out the team, while recognising his qualities and knowing that we want him in the team. That’s a very difficult thing because we probably didn’t have the balance of the side right early season.

“We were trying players in different positions to try and find a way to make that work. We didn't probably have the right outcome then.

“Harvey had a spell on the right and did really well on the right and I used him there and he helped create Sandro's goal on Wednesday. So he's certainly a flexible player that we can use in various positions.”