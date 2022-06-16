This season’s fixtures, which will be published at 9am today, will not include the traditional round of games between Boxing Day and the New Year, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The decision has reportedly been made to allay concerns over player burnout following the World Cup final, which is being staged in Doha, Qatar, on December 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United fans enjoy a festive fixture in December 2017.

And the Premier League’s festive fixture schedule will only include games on Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and January 2.