Newcastle United fans face nightmare journey to Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium after fixture farce

Newcastle United fans face a nightmare journey to Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium.

The Premier League today published next season’s fixture list, and the club is scheduled to travel to Tottenham Hotspur on August 24.

However, Kings Cross train station is closed over the August bank holiday weekend. Network Rail are advising passengers against travel that weekend because of “severe disruption”.

Even if the game is moved to Friday, Sunday or Monday, fans will not be available to avoid the disruption.

It will be the club’s first visit to the 62,062-capacity stadium.