Newcastle United's Premier League fixtures: Key dates, longest & shortest trip – all you need to know

Newcastle United are yet to confirm who will be manager at St James’s Park next season, but we now know who they will be playing and when in 2019/20.

When does the season start, and who do Newcastle play?

United are at home on the opening weekend, taking on Arsenal at St James’s Park on Sunday, August 11.

New (old) boys return?

United will face three new sides in the Premier League next season, but every one of the trio, who replace relegated Fulham, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, are familiar faces. Sheffield United – at trip to Bramall Lane comes on December 3 – return to the top flight after a lengthy absence, while Tim Krul's Norwich City – away on August 17 – came up as champions. Aston Villa – United head to Villa Park on November 23 – went one better than last year, this time winning at Wembley to seal a play-off win.

Festive period games?

United are away at Manchester United on Boxing Day but have three home games around that. On December 21 is Crystal Palace (h), December 28 Everton (h) and New Year’s Day Leicester City (h).

Longest and shortest away days?

The long drive to the Vitality Stadium, home of AFC Bournemouth, remains United's longest away journey this season. Just the near 700m up and down the country for United fans. That game is set for April 4. Brighton is next in the long list – that’s on May 9.

Even with Sheffield United back on the scene, Burnley remains United's closest away day – 232m round trip to Turf Moor. United travel there on December 14.