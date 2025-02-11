Newcastle United fans have been issued a crucial message ahead of Carabao Cup tickets being placed on sale this week.

Supporters that have been allocated Pot One priority period to purchase tickets for Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley can do so from midday on Wednesday 12 February. Those eligible for Pot One should have received an email from the club with those placed into Pots 2 and 3 being able to purchase tickets from midday Thursday and Friday respectively.

A ballot for those in Pot 4 will open on Monday with supporters in Pot 5 and 6 being offered the chance to enter a ballot if tickets remain from the previous ballot round. Tickets for the final will be much sought after and those lucky enough to be in attendance at Wembley have been issued a message on how to best help Eddie Howe’s side through their second final in three seasons.

Their previous visit to Wembley saw the Magpies fall-short against Manchester United in a bitterly disappointing showing in the capital. Newcastle failed to land a glove on their opponents during a subdued 90 minute performance - one they will be keen to avoid this time around.

NUST, Wor Flags, NUSC and True Faith fan plea

A statement released on social media by fan groups and the Newcastle United Supporters Trust has detailed the areas of Wembley that fans, who are wanting to and capable of creating an atmosphere, should pick their seats in: ‘With the release of cup final ticketing allocations, supporters groups have been discussing the frustrations amongst many about the atmosphere in our end the last time out at Wembley. In March, we want to ensure that we create an electric atmosphere in the stands.

‘We're also aware of frustrations where people wanted to stand in areas where people wanted to sit, which were mainly located in the side sections. Whilst we can't tell you what to do or book, we hope those willing to stand and create an atmosphere throughout the entire game aim for Blocks 127-140 when purchasing.

‘We aren't here to witness an atmosphere. We need to create one. Get behind the lads.’

Newcastle United Carabao Cup final ticket allocation

Newcastle United fans will be housed in the West End of Wembley Stadium on Sunday 16 March - the same area of the stadium they were given for the 2023 final. However, the club have been given a smaller allocation than they were offered two years ago.

A statement from the club read: ‘The Magpies have been allocated 31,939 tickets for the West End of the stadium. While this is slightly lower than the club's allocation for the 2022/23 final, the club has ensured a higher percentage of tickets will be made available to eligible supporters.’

Newcastle United Trafalgar Square celebrations

Unlike two years ago, Trafalgar Square will not host thousands of Newcastle United fans on the day and night before the match. A St Patrick’s Day festival and parade is planned for that area on cup final weekend.

