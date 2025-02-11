Alexander Isak has been told he is ‘bigger and better’ than Arsenal amid speculation linking him with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners, who were recently defeated 4-0 on aggregate by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, have been linked with a move for Isak for a number of months. Reported interest last summer never amounted to a bid being submitted for the Swedish international, whilst talk surrounding a move in January was muted by the fees involved to prise him away from St James’ Park.

Among all this, Isak has been in stunning form in-front of goal, netting 19 times in all competitions as Newcastle push for success in both cup competitions and for European qualification. Whilst Arsenal aren’t the only club that have been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old, Isak is reportedly top of their list to strengthen their striker department.

However, speaking on the Overlap, former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes believes that Isak is ‘bigger and better’ than the Gunners and that he should only leave Newcastle United to join one of Europe’s elite clubs: “Everyone loves him but I don’t see a possibility of him going to Arsenal,” Scholes said. “He needs to go bigger and better.

“We’re talking about Real Madrid here, Liverpool need a centre forward. I think Arsenal would be an option but I think they would be down the list of options.

“I don’t mean that in a bad way but he’s at Newcastle, a really good team, a brilliant team, but they’re not going to win league titles, that’s the next stage of his career. I think it would be a risk to go to Arsenal and do the same thing. Liverpool have got a much better chance, Man City and Real Madrid the same.

“I think his sights should be higher than Arsenal. He is a player Man United would be looking at but in the position we’re in now… it’s not going to happen.”

He continued: “I agree he takes Arsenal to another level, he would be brilliant and he could possibly get you over the line. But I just think there’s bigger and better in him.”

Isak became Newcastle United’s club-record purchase when they paid £63m to Real Sociedad in summer 2022 to sign him - a record that stands to this day. After an injury-hit first few months on Tyneside, he has quickly solidified himself as the club’s star player and has recently overtook Callum Wilson to become Newcastle United’s second all-time top Premier League goalscorer, behind only Alan Shearer.

Unsurprisingly, Shearer is a big fan of Isak and in a piece for BBC Sport recently, one that followed an interview with Newcastle’s no.14, he described him as an ‘assassin’ in-front of goal. “He's like an assassin, the way he puts chances away,” Shearer wrote, “but what I really liked from talking to him is that you can tell he is still looking for ways to improve his game at the age of 25.”

