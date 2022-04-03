Jonjo Shelvey, Allan Saint-Maximin and Javier Manquillo returned to the side after being left out of the starting line-up in the 1-0 defeat against Everton 16 days ago.

Bruno Guimaraes and Emil Krafth dropped to the bench in place of Shelvey and Manquillo with Almiron dropping out entirely as United looked to bounce back from consecutive defeats against a Spurs side chasing the top four.

Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United . (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

It’s the first time Saint-Maximin has started a match for Newcastle since the 1-0 win over Aston Villa on February 13.

NUFC XI: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Burn, Targett; Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton; Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin

NUFC subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Murphy, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes

Here’s how fans reacted to the news…

@Localheroes1892: “Smart not playing Bruno rest him for the home games after international break, very good squad.”

@ThespenceUK: “This will be huge if we get a win before we play 3 home games. Come on Eddie’s Mags!”

@ManquilloSZN: “Lovely stuff, Bring Bruno on after 60 minutes. MAGGIESSSSS!”

@RichySouthern: “Good team. Normal to leave Bruno on the bench after long flights. Big games coming too.”

@nufc_seb: “Expected Bruno to not start, been away on international duty. Long flights etc. No need to panic.”

@AngelNUFC: “Looks good, ASM is much better starting than coming on as a sub. We are going to humiliate Spurs.”

@bradY9191: “No way are people still questioning Eddie’s decisions man, that’s a quality starting line-up. Bruno will come on and make an impact.”

