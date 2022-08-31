Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Isak has been handed a full debut after his work permit was finally approved on Wednesday afternoon following his club record £60million move from Real Sociedad last week.

The Swede comes into the side in place of Chris Wood, who drops to the bench as one of four changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) hasn’t travelled with Ryan Fraser coming into the side in his place as expected.

But there were some surprise changes as the back with the centre-back pairing of Sven Botman Fabian Schar dropped to the bench in place of captain Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn with Matt Targett coming back into the side at left-back.

NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff; Almiron, Fraser, Isak

Subs: Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson