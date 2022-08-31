News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Newcastle United fans question big selection call with two key players dropped v Liverpool

Eddie Howe has been forced to make some big calls when naming his Newcastle United side to face Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off).

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 7:08 pm

Alexander Isak has been handed a full debut after his work permit was finally approved on Wednesday afternoon following his club record £60million move from Real Sociedad last week.

The Swede comes into the side in place of Chris Wood, who drops to the bench as one of four changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) hasn’t travelled with Ryan Fraser coming into the side in his place as expected.

But there were some surprise changes as the back with the centre-back pairing of Sven Botman Fabian Schar dropped to the bench in place of captain Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn with Matt Targett coming back into the side at left-back.

Most Popular

NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff; Almiron, Fraser, Isak

Subs: Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson

Here are how Newcastle United supporters reacted to the team news...

Eddie HoweChris WoodLiverpoolRyan FraserAllan Saint-Maximin