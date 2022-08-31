Newcastle United fans question big selection call with two key players dropped v Liverpool
Eddie Howe has been forced to make some big calls when naming his Newcastle United side to face Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off).
Alexander Isak has been handed a full debut after his work permit was finally approved on Wednesday afternoon following his club record £60million move from Real Sociedad last week.
The Swede comes into the side in place of Chris Wood, who drops to the bench as one of four changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.
Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) hasn’t travelled with Ryan Fraser coming into the side in his place as expected.
But there were some surprise changes as the back with the centre-back pairing of Sven Botman Fabian Schar dropped to the bench in place of captain Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn with Matt Targett coming back into the side at left-back.
Most Popular
-
1
Newcastle United ‘hijack’ Everton deal for Wolves star, Toon ‘join race’ for Arsenal outcast
-
2
Callum Wilson issues injury update at Newcastle United ahead of Liverpool
-
3
Eddie Howe 'sad' at imminent Newcastle United transfer but confirms player ‘will stay’
-
4
Alexander Isak Newcastle United work permit explained: Why the delay and can he play Liverpool?
-
5
Eddie Howe fears Newcastle United star's season could be over following serious injury blow
NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff; Almiron, Fraser, Isak
Subs: Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson
Here are how Newcastle United supporters reacted to the team news...