Newcastle United fans should not be alarmed against Tottenham Hotspur – test planned

Alarm bells will ring at St James’ Park at the weekend – but Newcastle United fans should not worry.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read

Eddie Howe’s side take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday looking to return to winning ways – and take another step closer to Champions League football.

The Premier League fixture’s half-time break will coincide with a planned test alert on mobile phones. A message will appear alongside a loud alarm on millions of mobile phones across the at 3pm. The system is intended to be used in life-threatening situations, including flooding and wildfires.

Newcastle United's St James' Park home.Newcastle United's St James' Park home.
Newcastle United's St James' Park home.
A message will read: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby. In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe. This is a test. You do not need to take any action.”

The system is modelled on similar schemes in the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan.

