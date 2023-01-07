With Newcastle preparing to face Wednesday at Hillsbrough, reports emerged that Saint-Maximin was not in the squad to face the League One side. Given Saint-Maximin hasn’t started a league match since August with his two most recent starts each coming in the Carabao Cup, his potential absence comes as somewhat of a surprise.

Saint-Maximin was nursing a hamstring problem for the early months of the season but has since recovered. While head coach Eddie Howe confirmed no fresh injuries to his squad ahead of the game it is understood Saint-Maximin has been suffering from illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week, Saint-Maximin took to Twitter to post what fans initially took as a simple New Year message from the winger.

He posted: “Starting off this new year, I wanted to thank everyone for the support & for always believing in me, through the good and the bad.

“As I begin a new chapter I will give my all as I always have for better days to come. I hope you guys are ready, the best is yet to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad