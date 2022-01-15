Newcastle United fans unveil Wor Flags tribute to £40m star
Wor Flags unveiled their latest flag design ahead of Newcastle United’s Premier League encounter with Watford (3pm kick-off).
The flag was displayed in the Strawberry Corner area of St James’s Park and showed a modified version of the Brazilian flag with the Christ the Redeemer statue in the middle wearing a Joelinton number 7 Newcastle shirt.
Joelinton made his 100th appearance for Newcastle in last weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Cambridge United and has been a transformed player under Eddie Howe.
The 25-year-old has put in some strong displays in a deeper midfield position including a man of the match performance against Manchester United in the previous league match at St James’s Park.
Wor Flags displays have been a staple of Newcastle home matches since the £300m takeover of the club by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media back in October 2021.