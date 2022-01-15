Newcastle United fans unveil Wor Flags tribute to £40m star

Wor Flags unveiled their latest flag design ahead of Newcastle United’s Premier League encounter with Watford (3pm kick-off).

The flag was displayed in the Strawberry Corner area of St James’s Park and showed a modified version of the Brazilian flag with the Christ the Redeemer statue in the middle wearing a Joelinton number 7 Newcastle shirt.

Joelinton made his 100th appearance for Newcastle in last weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Cambridge United and has been a transformed player under Eddie Howe.

A flag in support of Joelinton of Newcastle United is seen inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford at St. James Park on January 15, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old has put in some strong displays in a deeper midfield position including a man of the match performance against Manchester United in the previous league match at St James’s Park.

Wor Flags displays have been a staple of Newcastle home matches since the £300m takeover of the club by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media back in October 2021.

