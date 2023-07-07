Newcastle United fans will love Sandro Tonali’s four-word message to Bruno Guimaraes

The 23-year-old’s Italian record move to Newcastle was confirmed on Monday with the player travelling to Tyneside on Wednesday to be shown around St James’ Park, Darsley Park and conduct club media duties.

Following his arrival, Tonali took to Instagram to post a photo of himself wearing the new Newcastle 2023-24 home shirt in the St James’ Park dressing room. It was accompanied by the caption: “Hey Magpies! Thank you for the warm welcome. Excited to start this next chapter of my career, with my new team-mates. Can’t wait to play at St James’ Park.”

And there was plenty of hype around the social media post with several Newcastle players welcoming the midfielder.

Tonali responded to Joe Willock’s welcome with: “I can’t wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, club legend Alan Shearer’s ‘clap’ emoji comment was met with a simple: “Legend.”

But it was Tonali’s response to Bruno Guimaraes’ comment which is likely to excite Newcastle fans the most.

The Brazilian simply replied with a ‘heart eyes’ emoji to which Tonali responded: “Let’s go to work.”

The £92million pair are likely to form the heart of Newcastle’s midfield next season in the Premier League and Champions League with supporters no doubt excited to see them in action together.