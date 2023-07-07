Newcastle United fans will already be counting down the days until the new season.

The Magpies enjoyed a stellar campaign of last, securing Champions League football, and a hugely exciting season awaits them this term. Though, there is plenty of work to be done over the course of the summer, with Eddie Howe needing to build a Champions League-ready squad, while the Newcastle stars need to be fitter than ever as they attempt to juggle European efforts with the Premier League.

As pre-season training begins, we have rounded up all the latest new ssurrounding St James’ Park.

Diaby latest

Newcastle are said to be prioritising a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby this summer.

Diaby has been linked with a move to St James’ Park for some time, but other options such as Harvey Barnes have been mentioned this summer. Football Transfers now say Diaby has been made Newcastle’s new ‘prority’ after the signing of Sandro Tonali. Bild have recently claimed that Diaby could be sold for around £51million.

That would be a big investment for Newcastle, and with FFP regulations, it’s likely Howe wouldn’t be left with too much more this summer.

Striker claim

It’s not clear whether Howe will look to sign another striker this season amid a battle between Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

But reports from Marca claim the Magpies may be interested in Sevilla star Youssef En-Nesyri. The report claims the Europa League champions are ‘expecting a bid’ from Newcastle this summer for their star striker, who is valued somewhere between £30million and £35million.