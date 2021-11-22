Newcastle United fans will love what Thomas Frank said about their team under Eddie Howe

The Premier League game was Howe’s first as head coach, though he was not able to attend as he is isolating in a hotel room after testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Frank – whose side knocked Steve Bruce’s United out of the Carabao Cup last season while in the Championship – was asked if there was a change in the home team, which is without a win so far this season.

“Yeah, 100%,” said Brentford’s head coach. “Definitely more front-footed. Definitely much more aggressive in the pressure, and I think you saw the first steps of a team that wanted to play a bit more.

"That’s the most difficult thing to train and improve, and I think you saw the first signs.

"I’m pretty sure Eddie would say ‘we need to do a lot better’, not because it was bad, but I think he would say ‘there’s bits and pieces we need to do even better’, but you see very aggressive, very front-footed, and on the ball much more willingness to keep possession.”

Asked about the atmosphere, Frank said: “The fans were unbelievable. Fantastic atmosphere. I think our fans did well. So a fantastic occasion, a fantastic atmosphere to be part of. What a game.”

